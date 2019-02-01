Drewry: World Container Index up by 11.7% on the Year

The composite index is down 2.6% this week, similarly, 11.7% up as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,744/40ft container, which is $240 higher than the five-year average of $1,504/40ft container.

Transpacific freight rates decreased Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) by 2.6% or $46 to $1,719.61 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York plummeted $249 to $3,131 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles dwindled $117 to $2,080 per feu. Conversely, freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa increased $28 to reach $1,883 for a 40ft container. With initiation of Chinese New Year, We expect the rates to fall.

Two-year spot freight rate trend for the World Container Index:

Source: Drewry