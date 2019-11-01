Drewry: World Container Index Up By 13.6%

The composite index increased 13.6% this week and, conversely 17% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,417 per 40ft container, which is $10 higher than the five-year average of $1,407 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index surged 14% or $168 to $1405.92 per 40ft container. Rates showed a significant increase on all routes originating from Asia. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam boomed 30% to $1560 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Shanghai-Genoa escalated $209 from previous week’s rate of $1391 and reached $1600 per feu. Also, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles nudged up 12% to $1569 and Shanghai to New York climbed $130 to touch $2526 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to continue upward trend next week.

Source: Drewry