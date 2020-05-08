Drewry: World Container Index Up By 2.8% on Week

The composite index increased 2.8% this week and, 6.6% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,603 per 40ft container, which is $221 higher than the five-year average of $1,382 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 2.8% to $1,486.05 per 40ft container. Spot rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles surged 13% – a change of $207 and reached $1,745 for a 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates on Shanghai to New York soared 8% or $195 to reach $2,784 for 40ft box. Rates from Rotterdam to New York edged up by 2% – an increase of $41 and stood at $2,592 per feu. However, Shanghai to Rotterdam rates followed the downward trajectory to $1,404 for a 40ft container. While rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai remained the same from last five weeks to $507 per 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry