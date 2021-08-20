Drewry: World Container Index Up By 2% This Week, 360% on a Yearly Basis

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 2% or $192 to $9,613.28 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 19 August 2021

• Drewry’s composite World Container index increased marginally by 2% or $192 to reach $9,613.28 per 40ft container, 360% higher than the same week in 2020.

• This is the 18th consecutive week of increases.

• Freight rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles soared 6% or $647 to reach $10,969 per 40ft container, a change of 242% Y-o-Y. Spot rates on Shanghai to Genoa gained $268 to reach $13,261 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam to New York grew 1% or $45 to $6,435 per feu.

• However, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai plunged 7%, a decrease of $103 to $1,358 per feu. Rates from New York to Rotterdam dropped 1% or $17 to reach $1,154 per 40ft box.

• Freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam, Shanghai to New York and Rotterdam to Shanghai remained stable at previous weeks level.

• Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry