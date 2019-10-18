Drewry: World Container Index Up by 3.8% in Week

Recent News

  

The composite index increased 3.8% this week and, but 25.5% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,421 per 40ft container, which is $12 higher than the five-year average of $1,410 per 40ft container.

Rates gained after Chinese golden week holidays on routes originating from Asia — leads to a growth of 3.8% in composite World Container Index. Index gained $45 to reach $1241.69 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai- Los Angeles surged 9% or $118 and touched $1402 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to New York strengthened 2% to $2396 per feu. Rates on Shanghai to Genoa and Shanghai to Rotterdam climbed 3% from previous week’s rates of $1375 and $1175 per 40ft box respectively. While on the other hand, rates on Transatlantic route remained stable this week. Drewry expects no upward movement in rates next week.

World Container Index Assessed by Drewry

Source: Drewry

