Drewry: World Container Index Up by 3.8% in Week

The composite index increased 3.8% this week and, but 25.5% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,421 per 40ft container, which is $12 higher than the five-year average of $1,410 per 40ft container.

Rates gained after Chinese golden week holidays on routes originating from Asia — leads to a growth of 3.8% in composite World Container Index. Index gained $45 to reach $1241.69 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai- Los Angeles surged 9% or $118 and touched $1402 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to New York strengthened 2% to $2396 per feu. Rates on Shanghai to Genoa and Shanghai to Rotterdam climbed 3% from previous week’s rates of $1375 and $1175 per 40ft box respectively. While on the other hand, rates on Transatlantic route remained stable this week. Drewry expects no upward movement in rates next week.

Source: Drewry