Drewry: World Container Index Up By 4.1%

The composite index increased 4.1% this week contrarily, 13.5% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,448 per 40ft container, which is $9 higher than the five-year average of $1,438 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) grew 4.1% to $1,463.46 for a 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa strengthened $194 to $1,552 for a 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam increased $135 or 9.1% to stand at $1,623 for 40ft box. Freight rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles rose $72 to $1,662 per feu. Drewry expects rates to increase next week.

Source: Drewry