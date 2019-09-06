Drewry: World Container Index Up By 4.3%

The composite index increased 4.3% this week but, 17.2% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1447 per 40ft container, which is $21 higher than the five-year average of $1,426 per 40ft container.

Transpacific Eastbound rates lifted Drewry’s composite World Container Index up by 4.3% or $61 to $1468.70 per 40ft container – after falling for three consecutive weeks. Freight rates from Shanghai-Los Angeles soared 23% or $311 from previous week’s rate of $1374 to reach $1685 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Shanghai to New York also surged by $170 and touched $2685 per feu. However, freight rates from Shanghai-Genoa dropped $119 this week, but still 10% higher when compared to same period last year. Drewry expects rates to remain the same next week.

Source: Drewry