Drewry: World Container Index Up by 4.9%

The composite index increased 4.9% this week, and 110.7% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,963 per 40ft container, which is $478 higher than the five-year average of $1,485 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 4.9% to $2,834.73 per 40ft container. The WCI composite has reached a new 9-year-high and is currently 105% higher than the average for the last 5 years. Meanwhile, freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa rose $391 to $3,321 for a 40ft container and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam increased $362 to reach $2,835 per feu. Similarly, rates from New York to Rotterdam grew $89 to come in at $647 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to remain on higher side in the coming week.



Source: Drewry