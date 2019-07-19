Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Drewry: World Container Index Up by 4.9%

Drewry: World Container Index Up by 4.9%

in International Shipping News 19/07/2019

The composite index increased 4.9% this week but, 7.6% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,453 per 40ft container, which is $7 higher than the five-year average of $1,446 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) increased 4.9% to $1373.28 for a 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai-New York elevated 6% or $167 to touch $2823 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam climbed $99 and stood at $1399 per 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai-Genoa gained $77 to reach $1368 per feu. However, freight rates from New York-Rotterdam weakened $17 to $519 per 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to remain stable next week.

World Container Index assessed by Drewry

Source: Drewry

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software