Drewry: World Container Index Up By 54.5% on Yearly Basis

The composite index decreased 0.4% this week but 54.5% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,656 per 40ft container, which is $259 higher than the five-year average of $1,398 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched down 0.4% to $2,023.20 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York tumbled $65 or 2% to reach $3,465 for 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates from Rotterdam to New York dipped $43 or 2% to touch $2,326 per feu. Also, spot rates from Shanghai – Los Angeles declined 1% or a change of $30 to $2,893 for a 40ft box. Rates from Rotterdam – Shanghai lost $10 and reached a level of $1,158, which is 109% above the level of the previous year. However, Shanghai to Rotterdam rates gained $26 and stood at $1,865 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Source: Drewry