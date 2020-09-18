Drewry: World Container Index Up By 6.1%

The composite index increased 6.1% this week and 104.9% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,802 per 40ft container, which is $371 higher than the five-year average of $1,431 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 6.1% to $2,603.07 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa surged 26% or $572 to touch $2,790 per 40ft box. Also, Shanghai to Rotterdam rates increased by 7% – an increase of $153 to $2,287 per feu. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to New York strengthened 3% – a change of $127 and reached at $4,716 per feu. Spot rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai climbed 4% or $55 to touch $1,294 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles nudged up by 2% to stand at $3,922 per 40ft container. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.



Source: Drewry