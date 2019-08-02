Drewry: World Container Index Up By 6.4%

The composite index increased 6.4% this week contrarily, 17.2% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1447 per 40ft container, which is $7 higher than the five-year average of $1,440 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) increased 6.4% to $1405.46 for a 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York surged 7% or $198 to touch $2925, but 9% lower than previous year’s rate of $3211 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam gained $132 to reach $1488 per feu. Freight rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles grew 8% or $124 and stood at $1590 per 40ft container. On the contrary, rates from Rotterdam-New York lost $5 to $2369 per 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to increase next week.

Source: Drewry