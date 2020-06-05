Drewry: World Container Index Up By 7%

The composite index increased 7% this week and 23% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,603 per 40ft container, which is $218 higher than the five-year average of $1,384 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased by 7% or $111 to $1,686.71 per 40ft container. Spot rates on transpacific routes surged due to GRI along with temporary capacity shortage created by carriers. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles route spiked 26% – a change of $435 to reach $2,110 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai gained 11% or $49 to $501 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – New York and New York – Rotterdam saw a rise of 4% and 1% respectively to reach $2,721 and $511 per 40ft box. However, spot rates on Rotterdam – New York slashed 5% or $118 to reach $2,398 per 40ft feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – Shanghai lost 1% each to reach $1,685 and $1,010 per 40ft box respectively. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa remained stable at $1,907 per feu. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Source: Drewry