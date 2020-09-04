Drewry: World Container Index Up By 9.5% on Week

The composite index increased 9.5% this week and 67.8% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,761per 40ft container, which is $340 higher than the five-year average of $1,421 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index strengthened 9.5% to stand at $2,464.35 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York soared 15% – a change of $606 to reach $4,647 per 40ft box. Similarly, spot rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles grew $362 or 10% to come in at $3,870 per feu and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam gained $231 or 12% to $2,153 for 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Shanghai-Genoa increased $95 to $2,218 per feu. Drewry expects rates to fall in the coming week.

Source: Drewry