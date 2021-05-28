Drewry: World Container Up 2% on Week and 292.8% on Year

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 2% or $121 to $6,256.93 per 40ft container.

The composite index increased 2% or $121 this week, and also, remains 292.8% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,243 per 40ft container, which is $3,348 higher than the five-year average of $1,895 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 2% or $121 to $6,256.93 per 40ft container. Freight rates on the Shanghai-Rotterdam surged $309 to come in at $10,174 for a 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Shanghai-Genoa rose $185 to $9,662 per feu and those on Shanghai-Los Angeles grew $137 to $5,742 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Rotterdam-New York increased $117 to $3,670 per feu and those on New York-Rotterdam inched up $58 to $946 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects the rates to remain stable next week.

Note: Due to the high volatility of the market, Drewry has revised the methodology of the WCI this week and changed the criteria of “data outliers” (data excluded from the calculation of the average rate index). From this week, we will reject data points only if they are 30% higher or lower than the median. Previously, the criteria was 20% higher or lower than the median.

Source: Drewry