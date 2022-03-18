Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 3.8% to $8,832.23 per 40ft container this week

The composite index decreased by 3.8% this week, but, remains 79% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,360 per 40ft container, which is $6,231 higher than the five-year average of $3,129 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 3.8% to $8,832.23 per 40ft container, but is 79% higher than the same week in 2021. The WCI composite index fell below $9,000 per 40ft container for the first time since 29th July 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles sank 7% or $811 to $10,154 per 40ft box. Spot rates on Shanghai – New York dropped 5% or $685 to $12,276 per feu. Similarly, FAK rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam fell 4% or $464 to $12,221 per 40ft box. However, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai grew 3% to $1,515 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam rose 1% each and rates on Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry