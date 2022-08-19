Drewry’s World Container Index – 18 Aug

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 3% to $6,223.82 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 18 August 2022

The composite index decreased by 3% this week, the 25th consecutive weekly decrease, and has dropped by 35% when compared with the same week last year.

The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $6,224 per 40-foot container is now 40% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021, but it remains 71% higher than the 5-year average of $3,631.

The average composite index for the year-to-date is $8,056 per 40ft container, which is $4,425 higher than the five-year average ($3,631 mentioned above).

The composite index decreased by 3% to $6,223.82 per 40ft container, and is 35% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 5% each to $6,521 and $8,430 per feu respectively. Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa fell 2% or $192 to $8,587 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai decreased 1% to $1,187 per 40ft box. However, rates on New York – Rotterdam gained 1% to $1,298 per feu. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York and Rotterdam – New York hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects the index to decrease in the next few weeks.

Spot freight rates by major route



Source: Drewry Supply Chain Advisors