Drilling rig numbers continue to be better this year than last

Saskatchewan’s active drilling rig count in 2018 has, at almost all points except the month of June, been better than the same corresponding times in 2017 and markedly better than 2016.

That’s according to sister publication Rig Locator (riglocator.ca), which updates its data daily.

For one week in March and June into the first week of July, the rig count was better in 2017. Otherwise, through the winter drilling season and the rest of July and August, the rig count has been better this year. In August it hovered around the 49 to 55 range, with the count coming in at 52 on Aug. 21.

Twenty-three companies were drilling in Saskatchewan on that date, with a significant uptick in drilling in northwest Saskatchewan, north of Highway 16, with seven rigs working in that area and one just south of 16 at Maidstone.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., was, as usual, at the top of the leader board. It was in this position both nationally, with 17 rigs, and provincially, where 15 of those 17 rigs were working. Of particular note, four rigs were working in a straight east-west line within three kilometres of each other, just north of the U.S. border and just west of Highway 350. That’s southwest of Torquay, where the company has had some of its most intensive drilling efforts in recent years. They had another rig working in the area due west of the quartet, along Highway 35. A fifth rig was working within spitting distance of Bromhead.

Throughout the rest of southeast Saskatchewan, Crescent Point had rigs working north of Stoughton, northeast of Lampman, near Browning, and northeast of Oxbow at Hastings. Three rigs were working in southwest Saskatchewan; two west of Shaunavon and one further south at Rapdan. Their final two rigs were working three kilometres apart at Dodsland.

Besides Crescent Point, there is a significant amount of activity in southeast Saskatchewan, with nine other active operators. This activity is spread throughout the southeast, from Neptune to the west (Vermillion Energy Inc.) to Antler in the east (Tundra Oil & Gas Limited) and Wawota in the north (Also Vermillion). And since we’re talking about Vermillion, their third rig in the region was at Elcott, within sight of the Ceres Northgate Terminal. Between them all, Vermillion was working at the extremes within the region in almost all directions.

Torc Oil & Gas Ltd. was drilling at Antler. Silver Bay Resources Ltd. was working at Bellegarde, southeast of Redvers. Ridgeback Resources had one rig a Clarilaw, southwest of Kisbey. Pemoco Ltd. had one rig at Parkman, southeast of Wawota. Lakeview Energy Inc. was drilling at Goodwater with one rig. Fire Sky Energy Inc. was north of Estevan at Bryant with one rig.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited was drilling with one rig north of Stoughton at Lost Horse Hill. Aldon Oils Ltd. continued to punch holes in the Minard area, northwest of Lampman with one rig. And, as usual, Mosaic Potash reported one rig at Esterhazy. However, we were contacted after a recent story and told by someone working in the area that there are routinely three Ensign rigs working at Esterhazy. For some reason, Rig Locator typically only shows one.

Whitecap Resources Inc. had one rig working in the Weyburn Unit, and, moving over to southwest Saskatchewan, one near Gull Lake and another at Beverley. Surge Energy Inc. was the only other company drilling in the Shaunavon area besides Crescent Point, with a rig at Eastend.

In west Central Saskatchewan, a near continuous line of nine rigs could be found working form Whitesand in the west (northwest of Kindersley) to Dodsland in the east.

Raging River Exploration Inc., which is in the process of being acquired by Baytex Energy Ltd., had five rigs going, at Coleville, Dodsland (2), Forgan and Whitesand. Teine Energy Ltd. had two rigs at Dodsland, another at Brock and a fourth at Lucky Hills. Ish Energy Ltd. was turning to the right with one rig at Lucky Hills.

Caltex Resources Ltd. had one rig working at Druid.

In northwest Saskatchewan, Husky Energy led the way with four rigs working a Lashburn (actually due north of Maidstone), Edam, Dee Valley and Brightsand Lake.

Sarafina Energy Ltd. had one rig working south of Meota. Black Pearl Resources Inc. continued its Onion Lake work with one rig. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. had one rig at Fort Pitt, north of the North Saskatchewan River, and east of where it crosses the Alberta/Saskatchewan border.

Source: Pipeline News