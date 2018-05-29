Drive human performance and take safety onboard to the next level

By combining SERTICA and SAFETY DELTA, Logimatic and GREEN-JAKOBSEN now offer shipping companies the perfect combination of a safety management system and high maritime safety performance.

Safety is culturally conditioned and therefore perceived differently all over the globe. Even within the same organisation, you may experience that the meaning of safety differs from one employee to another. When implementing a software system to ensure a high safety performance, it therefore becomes extremely important to take people and processes into consideration.

SERTICA is a Management System that ensures a high quality and keeps the shipping company in compliance with all relevant rules and regulations. By reporting events such as near-misses and accidents, it becomes possible to improve and assess risks more efficiently in the future. It is, however, of utmost importance that the right safety mindset is implemented.

Erik Green, Owner and Managing Director at GREEN-JAKOBSEN says, “Shipping companies demand verification, documentation and compliance, but it is not enough to buy a software system. You need to educate and implement the right spirit, a safety mindset you may call it, to ensure that you get the most value of such a system. This is what we, at GREEN-JAKOBSEN, are specializing in. We help shipping companies strengthen the safety culture, drive, cultivate and develop human performance and enable the leaders to take the lead and make people follow.”

Hans Chr. Jensen, Head of Sales at Logimatic adds, “Partnering up with GREEN-JAKOBSEN is a unique opportunity for both our existing and future customers to ensure that the work done in SERTICA is in line with management wishes and goals. We often see that the management sets specific safety procedures and rules, but due to different safety mindsets, the task is often carried out differently from person to person. GREEN-JAKOBSEN ensures that the rules are connected properly to the people performing the different tasks and that the rules are understood in the same way across the entire organisation.”

One could argue that SERTICA is the fundamental tool adding structure, documentation, rules and KPI’s to your business. GREEN-JAKOBSEN ensures the optimal processes and mindset in relation to achieving a higher safety performance.

Measuring safety performance has become a sales parameter to UltraShip

Safety is key to Danish Ultraship, who even use the word ‘safety’ as one of the company’s internal values. They have succeeded in taking safety management to the next level combining SERTICA and SAFETY DELTA. The company has 21 vessels with SERTICA implemented and more than 500 seafarers with access to the system.

In cooperation with GREEN-JAKOBSEN, UltraShip has formulated a safety vision focusing on building the safety awareness of the employees. This means that safety behaviour is developed and discussed internally, which ensures that all employees use the safety management system in the intended way.

Søren Vest, General Manager and Head of Marine Standards at UltraShip explains, “We have defined a desired safety behaviour with clear expectations and a shared language among our seafarers and office staff. The Integrated Management System is handled in SERTICA, which supports all our working processes, both for safety and in general. By using modules such as Inspection, Reporting, Activities and Events, we support the goals set out in our Company Safety Standards.”

Qualitative data is extremely important to UltraShip, which means they enter only relevant data in SERTICA. This includes handbooks, manuals, garbage management plans and much more. Søren Vest elaborates, “GREEN JAKOBSEN helps us decide what to put in our safety management system – they are truly gurus within this field. They assist us in training our people in our safety culture and make sure that we get the best possible outcome of SERTICA.” He continues, “At UltraShip we have a pretty good idea of what to put in the system. By combining this with the expert knowledge of GREEN JAKOBSEN and a flexible system, we have a solid tool that helps us achieve the overall goals of the company.”

SERTICA is a tool that can be adjusted to any shipping company as it has a flexible structure. Hans Chr. Jensen tells, “We assist shipping companies with data structuring and implementation, but GREEN JAKOBSEN takes this further by actually measuring safety performance and improvement.” This has proven to be an important sales parameter. Søren Vest adds, “For obvious reasons, oil companies focus on safety. The fact that we can measure on our safety performance, and not only talk about it, is therefore appealing to them. Our LTI[1] has dropped from ten to three, which demonstrates that our safety culture is working.”

When dealing with safety, you deal with people. This can be challenging, especially when introducing a new system or new procedures. Søren Vest says, “We believe that good safety equals good business. Compliance is a necessity, but it is not enough. We focus on developing people with internal training. This is essential in defining a safety culture – a system on its own cannot accomplish this.

1) LTI: The KPI expresses the number of Lost Time Injuries among the crew per million exposure hours. This KPI expresses the company’s ability to safeguard crew against injuries and fatalities.

