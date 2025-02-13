Drowning in a sea of noise

Most shipping stakeholders expect Suez Canal transits to resume before the end of 2025 and for Trump tariffs to escalate, according to a Drewry survey.

The last few years have seen the share prices of container shipping stocks rise and fall as steeply as the ocean waves those companies sail on. It has been a very risky and bumpy ride, but the returns have been truly astonishing.

Any speculative investor who had bought and held $1,000 at the start of 2019 on the companies included in Drewry Maritime Financial Research’s Container Equity Index would have seen that investment more than triple to about $3,150, as of 10 February 2025. The same investment in the S&P 500 would today be sitting on about $2,346.

The extraordinary performance of container shipping stocks was entirely down to extraordinary events. As the old saying goes, there is “opportunity in a crisis” and it was Covid and the ensuing supply chain logjam that sent liner shares supernova from November 2020 through May 2022, since when they have been trending down sharply. As of 10 February 2025 the Container Equity Index is down 50% from its peak.

A savvy time traveller with the power to time the market would have walked away with $6,034 from that same $1,000 investment (a return of 500% after a little more than 6 months!) – although you’d have to question why they didn’t invest much, much more!

The bigger point is that liner stocks are highly vulnerable to world events and other news-driven catalysts. We’ve seen them perform as a very profitable hedge for broader market equities in the face of a very specific negative global scenario, but the inverse of that means liner stocks are likely to erode as disruptive events are contained and neutralised.

Therefore, one might question whether shareholders in liner companies are welcoming the idea that shipping could soon re-start full-scale transits of the Suez Canal.

Similarly, might they secretly be hoping that Donald Trump’s US tariff agenda leads to more disruption for world trade?

Regrettably, even though it is part of our job to make predictions, we cannot see into the future like our rich time travelling friend. Therefore, Drewry organised a survey of clients from across the shipping spectrum to see if any consensus was forming regarding these two important events.

Such is the speed of the news cycle these days that two of the questions were answered before we had the chance to edit them, namely ‘Do you think President Trump will introduce any new tariffs in his second term?’ and if so, when?

So, no credit to any of the 300 respondents who ticked “Yes” and “2025” after hearing that the US is adding new tariffs on China and has deferred other planned ones on Canada and Mexico.

Fortunately, the rest of the questions still provide some guidance on the possible scale of the tariffs, both in terms of reach (i.e. which countries might still be in Trump’s cross-hairs) and size (i.e. what will be the overall percentage of duties in relation to total US imports).

Firstly though, let’s go back to the issue of when the Suez Canal will be back to normal operations. Osama Rabie, the chair of the Suez Canal Authority, is unsurprisingly keen on shipping lines coming back, telling journalists that traffic could start to ramp up by late March and be fully recovered by mid-year, so long as the Gaza ceasefire holds up.

As you can see from the answers below, the majority of respondents (54%) agree with him and expect it to happen before the end of this year, with the next largest group (29%) opting for during 2026. Only 2% of respondents think that the current situation won’t be resolved before 2030.

Q: When do you expect full-scale transits of the Suez Canal by containerships to resume?

This is a critical variable when making predictions for the container shipping market as the re-opening of Suez will bring about a rapid change to the overall market supply-demand dynamics. We estimate that Red Sea diversions have reduced effective capacity in container shipping by approximately 9%. Once that trapped capacity is back in the market carriers face the prospect of falling freight rates (and more share price erosion) unless they can adequately rebalance supply in another method.

This story neatly encapsulates how the outlook for trade is closely intertwined with geopolitics. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is extremely fragile and Donald Trump’s involvement makes it even harder to predict.

Not long after the survey closed, eschewing diplomatic norms, the US president urged Israel to cancel the ceasefire deal and “let all hell break out” if all hostages are not returned by noon on Saturday 15 February. Soon after, Hamas announced that it was postponing the next scheduled release of hostages.

Against this highly volatile backdrop it is unreasonable to expect shipping lines to put crew in the firing line of the Houthi rebels.

In the last edition of the Container Forecaster we decided that as we could not accurately predict when Suez transits would resume, our base scenario should be that it will continue through our 5-year forecast horizon, reviewing that position as new information becomes available. We are currently discussing if we should pivot from this position following developments and the inputs from this survey. We will alert subscribers as soon as that decision has been made.

The next Container Forecaster will provide industry forecasts for two of the more widely expected scenarios, building the scenarios around the expectations of shipping industry stakeholders in the Drewry survey.

Now, back to Trump. We already know that he is serious about tariffs – although his backtracking over Canada and Mexico following losses on the S&P indicates that he can be swayed – and the world is being kept dangling by threat of more to come.

Based on our survey results, most people believe that more will indeed follow, although how stringent they will be seemed less certain. When asked for predictions for the US effective tariff rate (total calculated duties / total customs value) by the end of this year, the most popular answer (32%) was for it to reside between 5% and 10%. It was 2.4% as of September 2024.

Q: What do you think the US effective tariff rate (total calculated duties / total customs value) will be by the end of 2025?

There was also a substantial number of people who picked higher, including 13% expecting the effective tariff rate to go beyond 20%, something not seen since the Great Depression era.

When asked about which trading partners are likely to be targeted by the US, it was the counties you would expect at the top of the list, namely China (85%), Mexico (76%), Canada (73%) and the European Union (60%). However, countries that might hope to escape Trump’s tariff glare and benefit from relocated shipments, such as India (16%) and Vietnam (14%), were also considered by a significant proportion of the respondents to be at risk.

Q: Which of these trading partners do you expect to have additional tariffs imposed upon them by the US? (select as many of you like)

There is a danger that we will all suffer whiplash trying to second-guess the ramifications of the tsunami of news-catalysts were being drowned in. When judging what all this means for shipping, I suggest to keep it simple; Do you think what is happening in the world will make container shipping more, or less functional? Remember, shipping does well in a crisis.

Q: Which of these best describes which sector you work in?

Our view

There is too much noise surrounding events that impact on container shipping to confidently predict its course in the short-term. Rather than second-guessing, it seems sensible to wait for things to actually happen and then re-consider.

Source: Drewry