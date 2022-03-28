Drewry: Port Throughput Index Returns to Growth During January

The Drewry Container Port Throughput Indices are a series of volume growth/decline indices based on monthly throughput data for a sample of over 235 ports worldwide, representing over 75% of global volumes. The base point for the indices is January 2012 = 100.

Drewry’s latest assessment – March 2022

• The Drewry Port Throughput Index resumed its growth trajectory in January 2022 to reach 138.8 points, 4% higher than in January 2021 and 7.4% above January 2020 levels. Global supply chain disruption continues to hold back growth in many markets, but port congestion shows signs of easing in US West Coast ports.

• Global growth was led by the Chinese ports, with the index up 7.5% in January 2022 compared to December 2021. The China Port Throughput Index score of 138.8 points is however only 0.4% higher than the January 2021 level. The largest port Shanghai reported record breaking throughput in January 2022 of 4.35 mteu, recording a MoM throughput increase of 9% (0.4 mteu) and a YoY increase of 8% (0.3 mteu). Ningbo also recorded its highest ever monthly throughput, with volumes in January 2022 up by 40% (0.8 mteu) compared to December 2021.



• Latin America witnessed the largest monthly decline of 7.1% (2.6 points) in January 2022, with the index dropping back to 122.2 points. However, despite a YoY decline of 2.1%, the index remained 5.4% higher than the January 2020 level. The largest Brazilian port Santos witnessed a 15% monthly decline in January 2022, but throughput was 3% higher YoY.



