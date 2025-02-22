Drwery: World Container Index Down 10% Last Week
Drewry’s World Container Index decreased 10% to $2,795 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 20 February 2025
- The Drewry WCI composite index decreased 10% to $2,795 per 40ft container, 73% below the previous pandemic peak of $10,377 in September 2021 and lowest since May 2024. However, the index was 97% higher than the average $1,420 in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
- The average YTD composite index is $3,465 per 40ft container, $583 higher than the 10-year average of $2,881 (inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
- Freight rates from Shanghai to New York decreased 13% or $748 to $5,126 per 40ft container and those from Shanghai to Los Angeles decreased 11% or $504 to $3,888 per 40ft container. Likewise, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam reduced 9% or $269 to $2,618 per 40ft container and those from Shanghai to Genoa fell 8% or $326 to $3,837 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Rotterdam to New York declined 3% or $69 to $2,394 per 40ft container. Meanwhile, rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai, Los Angeles to Shanghai and New York to Rotterdam remained stable. Drewry expects a slight decrease in spot rates next week as capacity increases.
Source: Drewry