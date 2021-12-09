Dry Bulk and Tanker Fleet Growth Bodes Well for the Future

The future fleet growth of both the dry bulk and the tanker fleet is expected to remain quite low for 2022. This bodes well for the future support of the freight market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “as one of the best and worst years for the dry bulk and tanker market respectively draws to a close, we look into the evolution of fleet supply which will be critical for both sectors in driving the market balance in the next years”.

According to Mr. Ilias Lalaounis, “during 2021, 357 Bulk Carriers were delivered with a total DWT of 35.1 million dwt or around 3,8% of the existing dry bulk fleet. Specifically, 85 VLOC/Capesize, 15 Post-Panamax, 85 Kamsarmax, 87 Supramax/Ultramax and 85 Handysize vessels were delivered. As the dry bulk freight market started to pick up early in 2021, both asset values and scrap prices increased inevitably. However, dry bulk ship recycling remained very low throughout the year, as booming freight rates prevailed over the incentive to scrap amid decade high scrap prices. YTD2021 only 67 bulk carriers have been reported sold for demo for approx. 6.0 million dwt (including about 0.34 million dwt of the self-dischargers).

The majority were Handymax bulk carriers; i.e 39% or 26 out of 67 units that were demolished. Additionally, 12 Handysize, 8 Panamax, 8 Capes, 8 VLOC and 5 Self Discharges were reported scrapped. Even with scrapping activity below 2019 levels, the dry bulk fleet increased by approximately 3.2% y-o-y, slowing down from +4.0% y-o-y growth during the same period last year. What is more, dry bulk market disruptions during the previous 2 years, new environmental regulations and shipyards slots filled with containers continue to keep orderbook close to record low levels of 7.0% of the fleet, despite 2021 contracting having increased above 2019 levels. A low dry bulk order-book combined with most reputable ship yards quoting slots for 2024 onwards, means that we might see deliveries slippage increasing looking forward leading fleet growth to slow well below 2% over the next two years creating a more favorable dry bulk market environment for longer”. Lalaounis said.

Meanwhile, “on the Tanker side, close to 200 units were delivered with a total DWT of about 23.8 million dwt – or equally to the Dry Bulk sector – around 3,8% of the existing Tanker fleet. Breaking down the deliveries by size, 33 VLCC, 20 Suezmax, 47 Aframax/LR2, 2 Panamax/LR1, 78 MR, 14 Handy and 5 Shuttle Tankers were delivered. YTD2021, more than double the dry bulk units were scrapped in dwt terms. More specifically, 123 units were demolished in total, with most of them being MR and Aframax Tankers (31 and 29 units respectively or 25% and 23,5% of the total Tanker demolitions). In addition to that, 28 Handysize, 13 VLCC, 8 Panamax, 8 Suezmax and finally 6 Shuttle Tanker units were scrapped. The total DWT of the Tanker vessels that got in the scrapyards ascended to multi year highs of approx. 12.5 million dwt (including about 587,000 of the Shuttle Tankers) supporting a slow down in combined crude and product tankers fleet growth to approx. 2.0% y-o-y vs 3.5% during the same period last year”.

Lalaounis added that “looking forward, the tanker fleet growth is also expected to be limited on the back of a close to historical low orderbook of approx. 7.8% of the fleet, albeit with product tanker fleet expected to be growing at a lower pace vs crude tanker. More specifically, product tankers orderbook stands at a historical low of 6.0% of the fleet, while crude tankers orderbook has increased just above historical lows observed last year, currently at 8.2% of the fleet, with VLCCs and Suezmax consisting 60% and 23% of the orderbook respectively. Product tankers already seem to be leading the recovery with supply dynamics justifying this amongst other factors, while crude tankers are expected to follow, despite the fact that the latter are more exposed to geopolitical strategies amongst major oil producers”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide