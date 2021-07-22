Dry Bulk Carriers Reach Record Levels of S&P So Far in 2021
According to Intermodal’s George Kallianiotis, “during March 2021, total S&P transactions increased by approx. 25% compared to February 2021, reaching more than 80 deals. Slightly less than 20 Handysize vessels, marginally more than 25 Supramax/Ultramax bulkers, around 25 Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels and finally more than 10 Capesize/Newcastlemaxes changed hands back then. Supramaxes and Handysize vessels corresponded to almost half of the transactions that formed the total S&P deal landscape. During April 2021, total SnP deals amounted to around 65, decreasing by approx. 25% vs the previous month. The decrease was driven mainly by Handysize and Supramax vessels and especially the latter that ended up accounting for around half of those committed in March 2021. As for the other segments, Kamsarmax and Capesize vessels maintained similar levels m-o-m while the Ultramax tonnage was the only one that a showed significant increase of around 50% compared to the previous month. Moving on to May 2021, the total deals increased by around 10 in number of vessels. Handysize and Supramax deals surged by more than 50% m-o-m while the deals across all the other segments decreased significantly. Regarding June 2021, we can argue that the number of deals did not differ significantly compared to May 2021 with Handysize, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax and Capesize following a similar pattern m-o-m. However, Panamax and Ultramax bulkers that changed hands significantly increased tracking the freight market momentum and the number of Supramax decreased by approx. 70% m-o-m”, Kallianiotis said.
“As far as the current month, the total transactions that have taken place so far in July amount to approx. 40. At the current pace, it looks like the full monthly figure will end up significantly below the monthly average deals recorded so far in 2021, driven mainly by Handysize and Panamax transactions slowing down. It remains to be seen, whether SnP volumes for the larger dry bulk segment will start catching up to the smaller ones, given constructive market expectations for Capesize in the next months”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide