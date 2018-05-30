Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Index Still in Negative Terrain

Capesize:

Capesizes started off the week on a negative note and when the rest of Europe returned from the long weekend it was greeted with a Singapore public holiday and news of force majeure being declared in brazil. The result was prompt periods were sold of sharply. June touched 11000 where it traded in volume before rebounding after an index which showed a far less bearish picture than previously thought. Q3 onwards remained very stable and supported throughout the day leaving hope the woes for the Capes will be short lived.

Panamax:

Despite coming under pressure in the morning session, giving up ave $200 on the front of the curve, Panamax paper rebounded after a slightly less than expected decline in the index and in line with the turn around seen on Capes. By the close we were left a tick lower on the day, albeit with more volume committed on the way down, with some thin support evident at the days highs at the close.

Supramax:

It was a range bound opening to the week with little change across the curve. June continued to trade $11000 in volume while Q3 traded $11400-11600 and Q4 printed $12000 several times. The curve maintains good support at current levels.

Handysize:

There was no surprise we saw a very static day to close the handy size paper week. No reported trades.

Full Report

Source: Freight Investor Services