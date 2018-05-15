Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Begins Week on Negative Tone

Recent News

  

Capesize FFA Commentary:
We witnessed a negative start to the week for the big ships that was fuelled by a lack of physical information and an underwhelming index. There was some support down the curve on the close and a general a lack of sharp offers in the deferred periods which may put a stop to further selling pressure in the short term.

Panamax FFA Commentary:
Despite initially opening firmer, in which we saw Q3 trading up to $12550, Panamax paper gradually drifted lower after a disappointing index giving back most of the early gains. By the close we were left down on the day with May and June sold down to $10250 and $11450 lows respectively while Q3 retraced to $12250 support.

Supramax FFA Commentary:
Supramax paper opened the week on a slightly stronger note as we saw the Q3 trade $11950. However we ran into some selling interest as Q3 traded back down to $11750 and the Q4 $12150. An uninspiring index ( 10 TC $5 and derived 6TC -$1) led to a quiet close to the day. Have a good evening.

Handysize FFA Commentary:
A quiet day to open the week on the handysize paper. Little changed to the curve. No reported trades.
Source: Freight Investor Services

