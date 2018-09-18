Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Finds Support

Capesize Commentary

The Singapore F1 grand prix weekend did nothing to fire up the Cape FFA market which came under pressure in early trading. We did however find support after a relatively uneventful index and drifted sideways until a late sell off on the prompt. Q4 found some support at 23k and failed to break that support level despite trading there while the deferred saw very little selling interest throughout the day.

Panamax Commentary

A quiet start to the week with range bound activity. The morning saw sellers return, influenced by the pressure applied to the capes. Sep traded down to $12150 and q4 to $12300 before finding some bid support. A better than expected index led to a quiet afternoon with a standoff, buyers happy to wait and sellers pulling back hoping for higher levels.

Supramax Commentary

Supramax paper opened the week with a rather dull day of trading. With pressure once again from the larger sizes, rates on the Supra’s remained stable with Oct trading several times $12500 and the Q4 10TC 12750. Index was slightly better than expected $54 and led to a stalemate of an afternoon.

Handysize Commentary

Very quiet start to the handysize paper week, no reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)