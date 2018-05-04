Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Improving

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Capes took on a bullish tone in the morning session although most of the focus was on the prompt periods. Talk of improved rates in both basins was reflected in the indices but this failed to bring more buyers into the market in the afternoon session and subsequently the balance of the year, apart from May, ended the day in the red. Whether this is a temporary breather is unclear as there appears to be conflicting reports on what was fixing in the Pacific.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

We witnessed a firmer start on Panamax paper with the uptick in activity in both basins and the firmer cape market fuelling optimism. This saw some sharp gains added across the curve with May trading up to $11050 and June breaking $12k resistance to print $12100 high, while further out Q3 traded $12450 and Cal19 traded $11750 several times. Post index however we retraced giving back most of the mornings gains as we saw the curve reset back to the opening levels with the tone cautious towards the close as a few more offer emerged.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper opened with a stronger feel as we saw the May+June package trading 11350. Q3 followed suit as $11850- $12000 range was trading. Offers remained rather thin through the day leading to Cal 20 being paid $10650. Index was back into positive territory yesterday ($24 10TC and derived 6TC $15), as we remained supported from bid side of the curve back lacked any late activity.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet day on the handysize paper. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services