Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Looking for More Momentum

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Capes rallied from London open yesterday morning with the front months making the biggest gains. May had traded during Monday Bank holiday at $18000 and was trading $18750 levels by 7.30am some volume traded from this level to $19200 where it found resistance. The index is expected to continue higher tomorrow and may breach $20k, so we await to see if this brings fresh buying interest and pushes the May and other nearby contracts higher again. June had a similar rally and found resistance around $18k. Q3 traded up to $18350, Q4 22100 and cal19 $17700.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was a lethargic days trading post holidays on Panamax paper with levels gradually easing lower throughout the day as May and June slipped to $10350 and $11450 lows before finding some support. Q3 and Q4 trended downwards to $12k and $13k support respectively while Cal19 continued to print $11750. The tone remains cautious.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

After the bank holiday weekend the Supramax paper opened a softer note even though there was an initial push on the larger sizes. May was sold $11350 and June $11400. Q3 was trading $11950-$11800 range and Q4 was seen going through $12100 several times. Have a good evening.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Very quiet start to the handysize paper week, with little change down the curve.

Source: Freight Investor Services