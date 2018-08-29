Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Rangebound

Capesize Commentary

A very rangebound market following the long weekend but rates were marginally firmer for the futures despite the physical coming lower. Volume was on the low side but the Oct and Q4 were very well supported while the deferred saw very little change hands.

Panamax Commentary

After a range bound start in which we held on to most of last weeks gains we eventually came under pressure towards the close. Sept and Q4 sold down to $12300 and $12650 respectively as toppy talk continued to create some anxiousness leaving us lower on the day with sellers willing last done.

Supramax Commentary

Supramax paper opened the week on a positive note as we saw Q4 paid several times $12600 and Oct $12550. However the positivity was rather short lived as the larger sizes came under pressure so did the supra rates. Although index was better than expected $159, Sep was sold $12250, $12300 and the Nov+Dec package was printing $12600.

Handysize Commentary

Quiet day on handy paper and no reported trading.

Source: Freight Investor Services