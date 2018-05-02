Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Subdued

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Cape paper drifted over a very lacklustre day with Asia and most of Europe on holiday. Whether the return of the trading world revives the physical market and paper respectively remains to be seen.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was another static day on Panamax paper with limited trading amongst slightly softer levels with holidays once again impacting liquidity. The front of the curve saw May and June slipping to $10750 and $11450 lows respectively, with little change once again further out.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Once again we witnessed a very quiet day on the supramax paper as holidays continue in Singapore, China and mainland Europe. The curve was a tick softer on the prompt again but with little activity to report. Have a good evening.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Quiet day on the handysize paper. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)