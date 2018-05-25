Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Market Under Pressure

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Cape paper came under pressure again today although the main discounting was focused on the nearby periods. The physical continues to tumble and the looming UK bank holiday is doing little to underpin confidence so we may see the cape market woes added to as the week draws to a close.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was another gloomy day on Panamax paper with declines across the curve as the index drifts further into negative territory. A lack of fresh enquiry and bearish cape market fueled sellers appetite. June sold off to $10200 low while Q3 and Q4 broke support at print $11800 and $12800 respectively. We closed well supported at the days lows with sellers holding off.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper continued to feel the pressure seen this week as rates slipped further with aggressive selling interests. June was trading $11,000 and the Q3 $11650-$11500 range. Index didn’t really cause any great surprises with -$16 10TC and -$20 derived 6TC. leading to a relatively quiet afternoon with a few support bids creeping in at the close.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

A quiet day the handysize paper. Little changed to the curve. No reported trades.

Source: Freight Investor Services