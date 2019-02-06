Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Paper Market In the Doldrums on Chinese Holidays

Capesize

The far east holidays impacted heavily on the trading volumes but the decline in the physical appears to have stablised. As a result paper remained well supported despite the lack of activity with sellers hard to find Q2 onwards. With plenty of speculation surrounding Vale’s ongoing problems the outlook remained very uncertain for the remainder of the week.

Panamax

With most of Asia off yesterday we started on a quieter note with the curve finding light support throughout the morning session. Regardless to the first positive index of the year (+7), this was as expected and in the afternoon some pressure was applied and we came off the days highs with sellers willing last done in to the close.

Supramax

Supramax paper opened the day pretty flat to the previous evening close as celebration in China continue. March 10TC was trading $8600 and the Q4 10TC was printing $11050. After a slightly more negative index that expected the front of the curve came under some pressure as March 10TC was sold 8450, Q2 10TC 9800-9750. Further out remained supported.

Handysize

Handysize paper was subject to a very quiet day with little change.

Source: Freight Investor Services