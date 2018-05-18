Dry Bulk FFA: Capesize Rebound Shortlived

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Yesterday’s trading pattern was very similar to the day before. An early sell off set the lows of the day before rates rebounded again, albeit in considerably smaller volume than the previous day. The index appeared to justify the selling with it’s 13% drop but the afternoon session saw some choppy trading with June touching 15500 before retracing a touch towards the close. Q4 onwards was lacking any selling interest, bringing rates up without any trading.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

It was another relatively active but ultimately range bound days trading on Panamax paper as the mixed feedback from the underlying continues to cast an air of uncertainty over the market. June continued to trade in volume inside $11400-11500 range while Q3 and Q4 slipped testing the lower end of the weeks range at $12250 and $13150 where we continue to see good support.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

Supramax paper saw yesterdays closing support spill over into some firmer buying on the front of the curve today. June pushed up to $11400 while Q3 printed $11800 several times while further out there was little change with Q4 and Cal19 continuing to trade $12350 and $11400 respectively.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

A quiet day the handysize paper. Little changed to the curve. No reported trades.

Full Report

Source: Freight Investor Services