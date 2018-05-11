Dry Bulk FFA: Demand Evident in the Capesize Paper Market

Capesize FFA Commentary:

Continuing with the food theme it was feast or famine yesterday. In early trading the market was as flat as a pancake. We traded sideways in small volume before the paper market turned as quickly as a bucket of prawns on a hot summers day. Rates were off leaving a nasty taste in buyers mouths but again volume was small as positions were closed. With the index slipping, appetite to buy was limited although things quickly changed mid afternoon post what one would likely attribute to a good lunch and hefty consumption of claret. It would appear that once again there was demand for the market, offers were quickly snaffled before sellers returned the trough and greedy buyers backed off, content with what they had already consumed.

Panamax FFA Commentary:

Once again holidays impacted trading yesterday with limited activity amongst some slightly better buying along the curve. A late flurry seeing May and June trading up to $10600 and $11700 respectively while further out Cal19 printed $11800. Despite little change to the underlying the overall tone seems to have improved as the week draws to a close.

Supramax FFA Commentary:

With the European holidays in full flow yesterday, Supramax paper expectedly witnessed a rather quiet day as we continued to trade in the recent ranges. May was trading $11,000 and the Q3 $11850-$11750. Index stepped back into positive territory yesterday as we saw 10Tc $19 and derived 6TC $8. But we saw a very quiet afternoon as we drifted to a close.

Handysize FFA Commentary:

Very quiet start to the handysize paper week, with little change down the curve.

Source: Freight Investor Services