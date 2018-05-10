Dry Bulk FFA: Panamax Index Still Bullish

The index remains in bullish territory above the 8 and 21 period EMA’s on the weekly chart. We are seeing a momentum slowdown on the daily technical but remain bullish above the USD 10,995 low from last week. Below this level the technical picture becomes weaker as the market will have created a lower high.

The June 18 futures (rolling front month) are stuck between two Fibonacci levels and have formed a neutral pattern. Technically neutral to bearish based on price action but oversold on the stochastic.

Directional bias will come from a close outside of the symmetrical triangle. Support is at USD 11,350 and resistance at USD 11,600.

The Q3 technical remains murky as price action and momentum are conflicting. However, price action is the lead indicator and the market has made a higher high and higher low. the depth of the pullback does indicate that we need to see more from the technical for it to gain genuine upside momentum.

However, it remains bullish above USD 11,615.

Price action is now firming on the Cal 19 futures having produced a bullish cross on the shorterperiod averages. An ascending triangle breakout conflicts the stochastic divergence. Technically weremain bullish above USD 11,280.

Supramax Index Weekly

Resistance – 11,314, 11,513, 11,712

Support – 10,671, 10,498, 10,059

The weekly technical on the Supramax index has held above the 8 and 21 period EMA’s and continues to remain in bullish territory, having made higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart and will remain so until we see a lower low.

Technical support is at USD 10,671 with resistance between USD 11,314 – USD 11,712. Upside momentum is showing signs of slowing as we approach the first technical resistance and we have the potential to see a price action pull back on the daily technical as the stochastic is starting to turn lower.

A close below USD 10,995 would neutralize the current bull move on the weekly chart as it would create a lower high. A close below USD 10,671 would create a lower low and this would suggest we could see a pullback to the 55 period MA at USD 9,940.

Technically bullish, a close below USD 10,995 would weaken the technical picture. The daily technical is seeing a momentum slowdown.

Supramax June 18 (Rolling Front Month)

Resistance – 11,600, 11,700, 11,905

Support – 11,350, 11,180, 11,145

The rolling front month contract (June 18) remains between the 50% retracement support of the longer-term bull move, and the 38.2% resistance from the corrective move that started on the 1-3-18. This has resulted in the June futures producing a neutral symmetrical triangle due to the ascending and descending trendlines and needs to close outside of the pattern to determine the next directional move.

The futures remain bearish as they are below (and finding resistance) all key moving averages, but momentum is showing signs of slowing down with the stochastic at 26 in oversold territory.

Oversold momentum near a major Fibonacci support leans to the buyside, whilst price action below the EMA’s leans to the sell side. Neutral to bearish is the technical view, however ultimately the directional bias will come from a breakout. Trend resistance is at USD 11,600 and support at USD 11,350.

Supramax Q3 18 Daily

Resistance – 11,880, 12,090, 12,270

Support – 11,615, 11,080, 10,990

We continue to see a conflicting technical picture between a leg 4 or a wave B in terms of Elliott analysis. We have seen price action above USD 11,811 but this failed to hold above this level resulting in sideways action.

A close above USD 11,880 would be considered as bullish in terms of price action but based on the stochastic at 47 would possibly produce a bearish divergence. This is not a sell signal, but it does suggest momentum to the upside is weak.

Price action is the lead indicator and, on this basis, the Q3 18 futures have made a higher high and higher low. Market pullbacks that hold above USD 11,615 should have bullish implications going forward. Pullbacks that close below USD 11,615 would indicate the Q3 futures remain in a corrective phase with a near term downside target of USD 10,990.

Supramax Cal 19 Daily

Resistance – 11,458, 11,740, 11,870

Support – 11,394, 11,280, 11,110

The 8 period EMA is now above the 21 period EMA indicating the shorter term technical picture is firming. However, the EMA’s remain below the 55 period MA which at USD 11,458 is acting a resistance to the Cal 19 futures.

The stochastic is in overbought territory and showing a divergence, however we also see a breakout to the upside from a bullish ascending triangle pattern indicating the stochastic could be about to enter a trending environment as seen between Jan – Mar 18.

Market pullbacks that hold above USD 11,280 should have bullish connotations going forward. A close below this level would indicate pattern failure and suggest the market remains in a corrective phase.

Source: FIS