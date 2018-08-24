Dry Bulk FFA: Slow Day for Capesize Futures

Capesize Commentary

Another very slow day for the cape futures as the physical market came under pressure in both basins. The front end of the curve was hardest hit but as the day drew to a close, offers thinned out giving optimism to some that a rebound is just around the corner. With a long weekend on the cards for the UK, it could well be a slow end to the week.

Panamax Commentary

Despite another sharp increase in the index Panamax paper saw little change as we continued to hold a tight range at the weeks highs. Sept and Q3 traded up to $12800 and $12900 highs respectively but buyers seemed unwilling to chase it further leaving the curve looking somewhat conservative in lieu of a firming underlying. It seems likely we will see current resistance tested further tomorrow.

Supramax Commentary

Supramax paper was subject to a rather flat day today with rates continuing to trade in the current range. Liquidity was pretty limited today but from what we did see Sep was trading $12350 throughout the day. The back end of curve has felt some pressure this week from sell side and today Cal 21 was trading $10100. Have a good evening.

Handysize Commentary

Quiet day on handy paper and no reported trading.

