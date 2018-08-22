Dry Bulk FFA: Supramax Found Positive Momentum

Capesize Commentary

The C5 appears to be the only area of optimism in the physical market as rates pushed to $9.90/mt while the c3, c17 and c7 were all flat at best. With little movement in the physical market it was no surprise that the paper remained in a very narrow range. Some were expecting more action in the Pacific with Singapore having a public holiday tomorrow yet there was very little reported with activity expected to be muted for the rest of the week. With the 2018 contracts now at the years high’s and coupled with the quiet physical market, its hard to envisage further gains from these paper levels in the coming days.

Panamax Commentary

An improved Pac market and steady Atlantic offered further support to the market on Panamax paper with rates pushing early on particularly the prompt contracts. Despite drifting off post index we still closed up on the day with a few sellers entering back in at the days highs on what looked to be a little profit taking ahead of the midweek Asian holidays.

Supramax Commentary

Supramax found some positive momentum early on following suit from the larger sizes. Q4 was the early focus of trading in the $12500-$12600 range. This filtered in to the Q1 19 and the Calendar 19 as $11300-$11350 were printing Q1 and the Calendar 19 paid $12250. After index which was relatively as expected, the market cooled off slightly as liquidity dried up. Have a good evening.

Handysize Commentary

Quiet day on handy paper and no reported trading.

