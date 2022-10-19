Dry Bulk FFAs: Weekly Options Summary

Pretty active week with the Panamaxs seeing the majority of the action. Mostly bullish across the board, although we did see a Cape Dec 3way trade pretty high with a view to a downwards move. This week sees the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party so it may well be worth keeping your eyes fixed in that direction for any news.

CAPESIZE: Only two trades this week. Q1 7000 Call x7250 trades 2350 forcing us to raise the Q1 vols to 135. Although this may seem high, given that it is higher than the Dec, it should be noted that due to the low level in the underlying the Breakevens are still very much in line. The second trade saw the Dec 14/10 PS vs 20k C x14500 trade 800 in 30dpm. This is around $360 over our valuation but again the sheets shall not be moved! To get these three ways on price the –0.5 put needs lowering to 2 vols over atm and the 0.50 call to –8 vols under the atm. Neither of these price levels are anywhere close to obtainable by pricing the puts or calls independently. Also the resulting vol curve would be as shown (right) which is non-sensical. As a result we will simply view this as a marketplace opportunity.

PANAMAX: Decent week in the Pannies, a few trades all of which were bullish. We twice saw Nov 25 delta calls bought for $600 90dpm in total (20000 and 21500 strikes). We then saw a Nov/Dec and Q1 collar both trade slightly over our levels to the call (we have adjusted accordingly) before finally seeing two call spreads purchased. The Q2 14/18k CS traded 1300 for 30dpm and the 2h23 13/20k CS traded twice on the week, first 1685 in 30dpm x12700 before trading 1625 in another 30dpm x1625 a day later.

SUPRAMAX: Quiet week in which the only trade to report on was the Nov22 20k Call sold at 550 150dpm. Maybe a Pmx/Smx Nov 20k spread taking shape?

Source: Freight Investor Services