Dry Bulk Iron Ore Flows to the Far East

The first quarter of the year ended with a downward revision to the growth in tonne-days for iron ore flows from Brazil to the Far East, while there was a change to an upward revision from Africa.

In the second week of April, we observed a decline in the Capesize Brazil to North China rates. The outlook for Chinese iron ore demand remains uncertain, as expectations are tied to potential new stimulus plans. Iron ore prices showed some positivity on Thursday, with the most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closing 1.29% higher at 826 yuan ($114.14) per metric ton. However, doubts persist regarding solid Chinese demand, as a Reuters poll suggests that the country’s economy is expected to grow by 4.6% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, marking the slowest growth in a year despite some signs of stabilisation.

SECTION 1/ FREIGHT – Market Rates ($/t) Weaker

‘The Big Picture’ – Capesize and Panamax Bulkers and Smaller Ship Sizes

In the second week of April, we observed a slight easing in momentum compared to the peak recorded a month ago in the Capesize Brazil to North China and Panamax Continental Far East rates. Nevertheless, levels continue to exhibit resilience as we progress forward.

Capesize vessel freight rates for shipments from Brazil to North China dipped to $24 per ton, marking a 7% increase compared to those observed during a comparable week a year ago.

Panamax vessel freight rates from the Continent to the Far East have remained below $50 per ton. Recent figures suggest a slight weakening trend, with a 3% annual decrease. However, market sentiment remains optimistic, anticipating a potential firming up of rates as we move through April.

Supramax vessel freight rates on the Indo-ECI route continue with a steady trend around $13-$14 per ton since mid-March, marking a 9% decrease compared to a comparable week from a month ago.

Handysize freight rates for the NOPAC Far East route recorded levels below $40 per ton, reflecting a 7% decrease compared to rates recorded during a similar week a month ago.

SECTION 2/ SUPPLY – Ballasters (# vessels) Increasing

Supply Trend Lines for Key Load Areas

The number of ballast ships shows a downward trend for Capesize and Panamax SE Africa, which is below the annual average trend for Capesize, while Supramax SE Asia shows an upward trend.

Capesize SE Africa: The number of ballast ships has dipped now below the annual average mark of 103, with a weakening trend as we move forward. This decline marks a notable 30% decrease from the peak observed in week 8.

Panamax SE Africa: The number of ballast ships is currently just above the annual average of 140, and it remains to be seen whether there will be an upward correction by the end of the first half of the month.

Supramax SE Asia: The number of ballast ships remains above the 100 mark, while there has been an upward trend in the last four weeks.

Handysize NOPAC: The number of ballast ships has remained well below the annual average, signalling a trend towards the lowest level since the beginning of the year in the last four weeks.

SECTION 3/ DEMAND – Tonne Days Mixed

Summary of Dry Bulk Demand, per Ship Size

Positive indications for the growth of tonne days for the Capesize, while there is a persistent downward trend in the Handysize and Supramax.

Capesize: Since the end of week 9, there has been a positive trend towards stronger growth in tonne-days, with the latest estimates confirming continued firmness for the first half of April.

Panamax: Despite signs of stronger growth at the end of March, there was a slowdown in April, which was still well above the lows of week 5.

Supramax: The growth rate continued to decline and fell to a level below that of the end of March, indicating a slowdown in momentum in April.

Handysize: The growth rate of tonne days continued the weakness seen in March, while the recent pace was even slower than the slowest pace seen since the end of the 9th week.

SECTION 4/ PORT CONGESTION – No of Vessels Steady

Dry bulk ships congested at Chinese ports

In the second week of April, the trend remains stable, keeping up the growth seen in the previous two weeks. It’s worth noting a rise in the Capesize segment, but whether it will continue into the latter half of the month is uncertain.

Capesize: Capesize ship congestion has risen to 130, marking an increase of 10 from the previous week and signalling a decrease of 15 vessels from the peak observed in week 6.

Panamax: For Panamax vessels, the count has been around 210 for the past two weeks. It’s uncertain if there will be a drop below the 200 mark in the second half of the month.

Supramax: Congestion dropped below the 230 mark, almost 15 lower than the level recorded in the previous three weeks.

Handysize: Congestion levels have stabilised at around 159, maintaining a consistent trend over the past three weeks. This is 26 lower than the peak observed in week 10.

