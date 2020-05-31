Dry Bulk Market: Capesize Market Not There Yet

Capesize

A sober end to the week, with the market seemingly ready for the weekend. After a steady week of rate declines a small flurry of Atlantic business – combined with a little activity in the Pacific – managed to end the week up a tick. While a bottom may have been found, there’s no bull flags as the Capesize 5TC posted up +141 to settle at a low $3369. While most global routes – both on time-charter and voyage – varied little from opening levels at the beginning of the week, the Pacific Round C10 looks to have fared the worst dropping from $6563 to close the week at $4581. Bunker levels have once again been on a downward trajectory ending the week, although high versus low sulphur spreads are said to have widened. The Pacific C5 West Australia to China route settled the week at $4.123 – which equates to a little less than $3000 per day in earnings for a Capesize vessel – and leaves the market still trading well below operating cost levels.

Panamax

Various holidays at the start of the week failed to dampen the Panamax market, with significant gains made in index values. Transatlantic volume was thinner but positive sentiment radiated from good volumes and better rates on the fronthaul trips. South America remained the market’s driving force, with the second-half June arrival window absorbing several vessels throughout the week. Typically, some of the well described units were able to achieve in the region of $12,500+$250,000 mark arrival at South America. The P6 route gained value and was pegged well into the $9,000’s delivery Singapore by the end of the week, impacting positively on south positions in the Pacific basin. The week in Asia started slowly due to the holiday in Singapore. However, solid levels of demand from Indonesia and Australia soaked up tonnage and rates held steady throughout the week, with index tonnage yielding around the $7,250 mark.

Supramax/Ultramax

A short week with activity levels a little slower than the previous week. Period activity surfaced, which some saw as a positive move. There was a 60,000-dwt open north China fixing short period in the high $9,000s. Whilst from the Atlantic, a 58,000-dwt open Mediterranean fixed three to five months Atlantic trading at $8,500. Activity remained subdued from the US Gulf area with limited fresh enquiry. From east coast south America, tighter prompt tonnage helped rates. A 61,000 open up river Plate fixed at $11,250 – plus $125,000 ballast bonus for a trip to south east Asia. A mixed bag from the Asian arena, rates remained firm from the Indian Ocean. A 55,000-dwt fixing delivery South Africa trip Singapore-Japan at $11,500 plus $150,000 ballast bonus. In south east Asia rates traded sideways as the week ended, with a 58,000 fixed from Vietnam via Australia redelivery Singapore-Japan at $7,000. There was more activity on nickel ore business with a 57,000-dwt open CJK fixing in the mid $7,000s.

Handysize

A short week with east coast South America and the Pacific lending strong support for Handysizes. Slightly more cargoes circulated from the continent and Mediterranean, whilst owners showed some resistance towards the end of the week. Despite the US Gulf remaining weak, positive sentiment from other key regions pushed the rates higher and led the BHSI with a continued improvement. A 36,000-dwt was fixed from Liverpool for a trip to Darrow at $4,000. A 28,000-dwt open Myanmar end May was fixed at $6,750 for a trip via east coast India to China. A 39,000-dwt, meanwhile, was fixed from Esperance for a grain trip to China at $10,000. On the period front, a 33,000-dwt open in the Philippines in end June/beginning July was fixed on index-linked basis for about seven / nine months worldwide redelivery at 88 percent of BSI58 10TC.

Source: The Baltic Briefing