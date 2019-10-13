Dry Bulk Market: Capesize Market on the Mend

Capesize

The Capesize market managed to find a floor and rally a little this week after several weeks of declines. While the West Australia to China C5 route lifted early in the week, it once again topped out to soften by Friday. Opening the week at $9.168, the route lifted to $9.518, before closing at $9.227 by week-end. Out of Brazil, C3 managed to trade up from $22.018 to $27.782, mainly off the remaining October loading dates. C3 cargo liquidity into November is said to be less certain, with bids heard to be sparse. The Atlantic Basin is now pricing more in parity with the Pacific, with both managing an uptick in value this week. This improved sentiment was short-lived, as Friday posted a slight relaxing of rates in both Basins. The Capesize market opened the week at $23,675, to close on a down note on Friday at $26,382. Bunkers continues to play an unpredictable role in trading, while frequent discussions are now being heard as to when vessels will switch to low sulphur fuel for the impending IMO deadline.

Panamax

The BPI had an all positive week and broke the barrier of 1900 points by Friday, with both basins sharply improving. Rates from the Pacific moved up quickly, particularly for Australia-round voyages since midweek. For Indonesia loadings, Panamax vessels open South China were reportedly fixed at $14,000 level, with redelivery back in China. For trips from East Coast South America, more fixtures were reported later in the week, with rates based on retro sailing Singapore or India delivery. A 76,000dwt ship was fixed for a fronthaul run from East Coast South America at a rate in the mid $16,000s, plus mid $600,000 ballast bonus, and a similar size did a similar trip at $15,000 basis Indonesia delivery and Japan redelivery. The Atlantic market also climbed with some optimism as brokers reported tight tonnage lists, especially in the Continent. On the period front, a Kamsarmax was fixed in the mid $13,000s basis delivery South China for eight to eleven months and mid $14,000s basis delivery Singapore.

Supramax/Ultramax

Overall the Baltic Supramax Index (BSI) remained in positive territory. Period interest was limited, with gaps between Owners’ and Charterers’ ideas. From the Atlantic, as the week closed with stronger demand in the Kamsarmax, rates were beginning to improve for the Ultramax sizes, but limited fresh information surfaced. A 55,000dwt vessel traded at around $18,000 for a transatlantic run delivery East Coast South America. Elsewhere there was little fresh enquiry from the US Gulf, and with a steady supply of tonnage the area was finely balanced. Downward pressure was also seen from the East Mediterranean, again with a steady supply of tonnage. The Asian arena fared better, with tonnage remaining tight. A 52,000dwt ship open Villanueva fixed a trip via Indonesia to West Coast India at $14,000. From the Indian Ocean, an Ultramax covered delivery South Africa trip to Sri Lanka at $13,250 plus $325,000 ballast bonus.

Handysize

A lacklustre week for the Handysize market, with many routes losing ground. However, as the week closed some saw more positive signs. From East Coast South America, a 45,000dwt ship was linked to a transatlantic run in the mid $17,000s, and a 36,000-tonner was rumoured fixed at $20,000 for a trip to West Coast South America. From the North Coast South America, a 30,000dwt ship was reported fixed for a trip to Norway in the high $14,000s. With the holiday at the beginning of the week, the Asian arena also closed with positive signs. A 37,000dwt ship open Jakarta fixing for two to three laden legs at $10,000. Earlier in the week a Handysize open North Vietnam was fixed for a trip to China with clinker at $9,000. It remains to be seen if the positive moves continue in the coming week.

Source: The Baltic Briefing