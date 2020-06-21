Dry Bulk Market: Capesizes On “Fire”

Capesize

The Capesize market trajectory this week has been one of the steepest rallies the sector has experienced. Opening at $12,410, the sector had almost doubled to $25,511 by the end of the week as the Atlantic basin surged into life. A barrage of negative fundaments in recent times has weighed heavily on Cape demand and pushed imbalances into the fleet positioning. Strengthening iron ore demand in the Far East has been answered by fronthaul loading location sparking a revival of sorts. The Atlantic Basin, bereft of business weeks back, has now reached unexpected heights settling at $23,850 – a lift of +$15,200 on the week. The Pacific Basin was largely swept up in the sentiment this week, as it was forced to compete for vessels being lured away to greener pastures. Voyage route C5 West Australia to China reached a high Thursday at $8.918 to drop slightly to $8.841 to close the week. Ending Friday the Capesize 5TC posted its smallest daily gain for the week of +231 and appeared to have reached an altitude too high to survive.

Panamax

A dramatic week in the Panamax world with the Atlantic market sparking into life. Route P1A marked at $4,670 on Monday and virtually doubled in value over the week, whilst P2a gained well over $3,000 on the week too. Tight tonnage count in the north Atlantic for June and improved demand from the US Gulf – as well as steady flow from EC South America – were the main contributors to said push. In Asia, a less frenetic pace, but a week in which saw the market gain in values. Solid coal demand from Indonesia being the main demand driver, as well as sourcing of tonnage in the Asian basin for US Gulf and EC South America trade all impacted rates. On the Indonesian coal run to China, several Kamsarmax types regularly hit the $9,000 level for such trade. Confidence in the market for the rest of the year gave testament to an improved number of period fixtures this week, the highlight being an 81,000dwt achieving $12,500 for short period.

Supramax/Ultramax

BSI, like the larger sizes, gained during the week closing 45 points up from Monday. Increased demand was seen from a few key areas. A 61,000-dwt open US Gulf, fixing nine to 11 months, at $11,150 with redelivery Atlantic. From Asia a 58,000-dwt open north China, fixed three to five months, in the low $9,000s. From the Atlantic increased enquiry from east coast south America helped rates with Ultramax sizes being covered in the upper $12,000s, plus upper $200,000s ballast bonus for fronthaul business. From the Continent there was also stronger demand. A 57,000-dwt fixing a trip to the east Mediterranean with scrap in the upper $7,000s. Like the previous week, the Indian Ocean remained firm and drew vessels from south east Asia. A 56,000 fixing delivery Gresik trip via South Africa redelivery in the far east at $10,000. Nickel ore demand remained a 61,000-dwt fixing delivery Tianjin via Philippines redelivery south China at $8,500 option north China at $9,000.

Handysize

Rates remained strong in both basins and further improved throughout the week. The Continent and Mediterranean market saw better numbers compared with last week, whilst east coast South America and the US Gulf continued firming up. Particularly in the East, the Pacific routes recorded the highest values since 2020 began with the rates gaining over $3,000 respectively on each route over the last 40 days. Mid-sized Handysize were fixed from east coast South America in the range of $7,000 to $8,000 for a transatlantic run. Handy vessels were reported fixed from Canakkale for a trip via east Mediterranean / Black Sea to redeliver in the US Gulf in the mid/low $5,000s. A 35,000-dwt delivery in the Philippines was fixed for a trip to China in the mid/high $8,000s and a 34,000-dwt open Indonesia was fixed for a steel trip via Indonesia to Hong Kong in the low $8,000s.

