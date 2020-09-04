Dry Bulk Market Could Be Set for A Sustainable Recovery By Early 2021

The dry bulk market could be set for a more sustainable rebound in the coming months, aided by the stagnation of the global bulker fleet during most of 2020. However, if a second lockdown of the world’s major economies occurs, then obviously, shipping and the dry bulk market could be set for yet more turbulence.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “in 2020, across the spectrum of industrial commodities, we have seen markets have their limits tested numerous times as the pandemic disruptions gradually took hold. The economic impact seen across the globe has been considerable and while we have started to see some sort of normality return, we are still seemingly faced with a much longer duration to the overall impact then what many would have hoped for.

According to Mr. George Lazaridis, Head of Researchh & Valuations said that “the most significant and immediate effects have been those driven by the different approaches undertaken around the globe over the containment of the pandemic. Many of these primarily took place and peaked during the latter part of the first quarter of 2020 and early part of the second quarter. With lockdown measures having eased back since and most governments around the globe having taken a more lax approaches as to containing the pandemic, we have seen a rebound of sorts take place”.

Lazaridis said that “thanks to this, it’s been no surprise that the dry bulk market has shown much more dramatic market rallies take shape during the summer months, given the fact that during this period China had undertaken considerable efforts to recover most of the losses sustained during the first quarter of the year. Over the past three months the earnings sustained by the freight market has been close to on par with what was witnessed during the same three months of 2019. Yet this of little solace over concerns as to what we look to face moving forward. During July we witnessed most major economists take a more moderate view as to the economic fallout that could eventually take place in the second half of 2020 and the whole of 2021, with GDP forecasts showing some slight upward revisions and many ruling out many of the worst case scenarios that were being expressed during late March and early April”.

“Yet even now it seems as though these estimates and forecasts may fall widely off the mark. During July and August, we witnessed a sharp increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases being reported globally. With this in mind and given that we haven’t yet entered the autumn period which is the period in which most expect the second wave to hit the northern hemisphere, there is little to calm down fears that things could get worse before they get better. Even without taking this into consideration, the consensus is for the drop in global GDP to reach around -5.6% for 2020 and for 2021 to recover a fair amount of these incurred losses posting a GDP growth of 5.2%. In terms of total trade volumes things look even worse, with expectations being for a drop of -14.3%, while 2021 is set for a growth of only 10.7%”, Allied’s analyst noted.

Lazaridis concluded that “this would mean that even by the end of 2021 we will be falling short of what the state of the global economy was pre-pandemic. Given that the dry bulk fleet growth has overall stagnated during the past couple of years, and given that the dry bulk market has managed to stave off the worse up to now, having managed to make up some of the losses experienced during the first quarter of the year, the overall sentiment looks to be a bit brighter than what most had feared back in March. Yet most of this has likely been influenced in a positive way by the large-scale quantitative easing that has taken place globally, with most of this extra money largely directed towards infrastructure projects which are a bigger driver for demand in industrial commodities. The question though holds as to how well things can balance at these levels when faced with such a sharp drop in economic activity and demand for finished goods and services”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide