Dry Bulk Market Could Benefit from China’s Stimulus

The dry bulk market could benefit from a Chinese real estate market revival, after the latest stimulus unveiled by the country’s central bank. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “China’s central bank has introduced a wide-ranging monetary stimulus package to revive its slowing economy and restore investor confidence. The measures, unveiled by People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Pan Gongsheng, include cutting short-term interest rates (to 1.5% from 1.7%) and reducing the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks (by 0.5 percentage points, unleashing about 1 trillion yuan in liquidity), marking the first time both moves were announced on the same day since 2015. These steps, along with the intention of PBOC to cover 100% (up from 60%) of loans for local governments buying unsold homes with cheap funding, aim to combat sluggish growth and address deflationary risks. The package includes lowering borrowing costs for homebuyers and providing $113 billion in liquidity support for China’s struggling stock market. Pan also outlined a plan to support the troubled property sector by easing mortgage rules and reducing the down-payment requirement for second-home buyers”.

According to the shipbroker, “the announcements sparked a positive response in China’s equity market, with the CSI 300 Index gaining 4.3%, though it remains down more than 40% from its 2021 peak. To assess the potential impact of China’s stimulus package, it is instructive to examine the country’s import trends for the first eight months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the unachieved 5% growth target, China’s imports of iron ore and coal have demonstrated resilience. Iron ore imports increased by 5.2% to 815 million tons, while coal imports rose by 11.8% to 342 million tons during this period. Conversely, crude oil imports experienced a slight decline of 3.1%, reaching 366 million tons. However, petroleum product imports exhibited a 6.2% increase to 33 million tons”.

Meanwhile, “one of the primary beneficiaries of a stronger Chinese economy is the dry bulk sector. A revival of the property sector will lead to increased demand for iron ore and coal, two key commodities imported by China, which would directly benefit dry bulk carriers. China, the world’s largest coal importer, relies heavily on coal to meet its vast energy needs and industrial demand, particularly for steel production. As the world’s largest steel producer, China also imports over 60% of the world’s iron ore supply to support its massive steel industry. Moreover, a more robust Chinese economy would lead to increased demand for consumer goods, further stimulating container shipping. Infrastructure development is another area where China’s stimulus package could have a significant impact. Investments in ports, terminals, roads, and rail projects would create additional demand for raw materials. The energy sector would also be affected by a stronger Chinese economy. Increased economic activity would likely lead to higher energy consumption, boosting demand for both coal and crude oil. This would benefit both dry bulk and tanker carriers”.

“But the truth is that, despite the stimulus, concerns remain about whether these measures are sufficient to address China’s deeper economic challenges, particularly its ongoing real estate crisis and deflationary pressures. Economists have pointed out that while monetary easing is helpful, further fiscal policies are needed to fully support growth. This stimulus package comes as Chinese policymakers seek to revive the economy without resorting to large-scale stimulus measures like those used in previous downturns. The slowdown in growth, which has reached its lowest pace in five quarters, is testing the government’s resolve to meet its 5% growth target for 2024”, the shipbroker concluded.

