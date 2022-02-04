Dry Bulk Market: Fundamentals Look to Be Improving

Chances of a significant rebound and potential rally of the dry bulk market seem to be quite high from the third quarter onwards. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking noted that “it was a fairly hot market for Capesize bulkers last week as the typical hoarding and stockpiling of raw materials prior to the Chinese New Year took hold of the market. This increased stockpiling activity by traders and producers also led to a significant increase in iron ore prices, reaching to their highest level in five months. This however is a positive momentum that right now looks highly likely to be short lived, given that this week China’s financial markets and most businesses will be closed.

According to Allied’s Mr. George Lazaridis, Head of Research & Valuations, “at the same time, we still have the winter Olympics in Beijing over the three weeks following which should mean a cap still holding on steel production levels (at least in the region) as the central government tries to limit pollution in the region. All this looks to keep the seasonal drop in the freight market over a longer than usual time period, while also dealing a significant blow to sentiment which will also likely take a longer time to recover than we have typically been accustomed to”.

Lazaridis added that “on the positive side there seems to be ample speculation and bullish sentiment as to the prospects of the iron ore market further down the line. The main expectation is that there will be a fair gap between demand and supply with several players looking to secure trades now before prices for iron ore go through another similar rally to that noticed the March to July 2021 period. A further boost may likely come from the fact that China is already looking to diversify its sources of supplies beyond Australia and as such giving a strong positive push for more tonne-mile demand”.

“Given the fact that in part this most recent rally has also been attributed to a slight shift towards easier monetary policy by the People’s Bank of China as the central government looks to tackle a slow down in growth, if this trend follows through in March and throughout most of 2Q and 3Q of 2022, we should see a further boost in appetite for imports during this period. As such there seems to be an overwhelming expectation right now from traders of a sharp rise in steel demand as construction projects ramp up to the summer peak, driving a fair boost for imports that should be able to support another seasonal rally in freight rates during 3Q. All in all, there seems to be a fair bit of optimism shared in the market right now as to how things will develop for the Capesize market, yet all is still dependent on how well these factors will deliver on the market promise everyone seems to be hoping on”, Allied’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide