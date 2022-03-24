Dry Bulk Market: Long Terms Positive Momentum Still Seen Intact

The dry bulk market sentiment, at least for the long term, appears to remain positive, if the futures market is any indication. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “there is a fair amount of disarray in global markets, given the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Recent inflationary pressures have already started to raise concern, with puzzling effects being noted in the meantime with regards to the global economic stability. Many Central Bankers are in the process of setting higher interest rates and one could say that this is one of the early “provocations” for the global macro balance.

According to Allied’s Research Analyst, Mr. Thomas Chasapis, “changing interest rates, as a tool to curb inflation is a tricky process, when your focus is for further recovery and economic growth, especially within a pandemic era. It can shift rapidly the dynamics within financial markets in terms of liquidity, investment appetite and risk parity. To what extent is the dry bulk sector immune to all this? At this point, forward sentiment seems abundant, given that the market has succeeded in overcoming a significant challenge that has been mentioned numerous times over the past year, namely that of keeping asset prices on an upward trajectory. Moreover, as shown in the graph below, in using the average TCA forward prices for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, it appears that the paper market, for all separate size segments, has remained on a firm positive path”.

Mr. Chasapis added that “the above can have multiple interpretations. Most importantly it can help to quantify the overall improvement in the long-term future sentiment noted from January 2021 onwards, by noting the difference between what the paper market was betting on that the average earnings for this 3-year period would be back then and where the overall feel is today. Using that, coupled with what realized earnings took place from the physical market throughout 2021 and up until today, it can be said that market participants have seemingly taken a longer-term bullish stance, that can further skew things on the positive side”.

Allied’s analyst concluded that “the objective of the above is neither to argue in favor of a bullish dry bulk market, nor a fervent FFA market. It is to point out that the market is seemingly exiting its bull-run (or recovery) phase and has seemingly entered a new phase under a very different market regime with new levels being the base line from which to work from. However, at the same time, it should be noted that given the sharp rise in global economic uncertainty, the risk regime within shipping has also transitioned over to a new phase as well”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide