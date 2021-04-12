Dry Bulk Market: Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Steady During March

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.5 million tonnes (Mt) for March 2021.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.4Mt of which 46.7Mt was iron ore exports. This was the same monthly throughput reported in March 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 180,000 tonnes, an increase of 12 per cent from the same month in 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.2Mt, a decrease of eight per cent from March 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 114,000 tonnes, an increase of 69 per cent from March 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority