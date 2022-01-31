Dry Bulk Market: Will the Current Paradox Become the Norm?

With rates for Capesizes falling to levels lower even from their smaller counterparts, shipping analysts are looking for future trends, which could shape the dry bulk market moving forward. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “it is a fact that the dry bulk sector has not started the year on a positive footing, with the freight market sitting in the doldrums for over a month now. While the Panamax, Supramax and Handysizes have all dropped below the US$ 20,000/day mark in their respective TCA figures as of late (a floor that was sustained for a prolonged period of time), the Capesize market has lost further ground, finishing last Friday well below the US$ 10,000/day mark. It has become a slight “bad habit” for the past year or so, that of the negative lag noted by the bigger size segment in terms of performance”.

According to Allied’s Research Analyst, Mr. Thomas Chasapis, “whether this a mere dissonance of the current market regime or a trend that will persist and that suggests a higher level of disconnections across the different size segments, remains to be seen. Up until this point, many parties involved in the shipping market anticipated (to some extent) this negative momentum in the market at this early stage in the year. So far, we are seemingly moving within the boundaries of a “typical” seasonal effect. However, how easy is it to really separate seasonality from structural market shift? Can we expect a quick recovery after the Chinese New Year?”, he wondered.

Allied’a analyst noted that “the success story of 2021 set an anticipation of new floors in the market. Higher floors mean higher exposure levels if you look at them from a different angle. At what point do we need to start becoming more “worried” regarding important divergences in the shipping macro dynamics? The graph above aims to capture strong movements in macro indicators (if any exist). We have used the TRIX technical indicator derived (and equally weighted) from the asset price levels of 5-year old units for the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax size segments. The TRIX shows the rate of change in a 15-period moving average that has been smoothed exponentially 3 times. In the graph, while we expanded the analysis all the way back to 2009, we notice that this metric provided a “good” centerline crossover signal (RHI – 0), that pointed towards a strong trajectory noted in the market either positive (green lines) or negative (red lines). For the time being, we are seemingly exiting an “overbought” condition, hence the negative correction, with the market though, indicating resistance to enter heavily into bearish territory. This is actually one of the early challenges in the market, bottoming out from stronger levels, which are causing less stress on the market in the meantime”, Chasapis concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide