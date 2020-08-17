Dry Bulk Market’s Fundamentals Different Than Six Months Ago

The pandemic effect has changed the dry bulk market’s fundamentals. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “early on in the Covid-19 pandemic, there may have been a minority who from the very beginning could see this as an event with severe macroeconomic impacts. Looking at the most recent published GDP growth figures of major economies such as the US and Europe 2Q20, these fears rather emphatically confirmed. The step back for global markets has been tremendous, while the exit point still seems unclear. Given the strong wave of new cases seen in many countries around the world, when such a point could arrive seems to be anyone’s guess at right now”.

“So, what can we expect for the dry bulk sector, moving forward? With confidence, given the slowdown in economic activity, seaborne trade will likely follow closely. However, given the “divergent” dynamics of the shipping industry, things may well take a different course during different time periods. We have seen this in an emphatical way in the tanker sector, when, at the time, countries were already within extended lockdowns and the oil market was struggling with the demand shocks, freight rates for crude oil tankers were skyrocketing, nourished by the excessive demand for tonnage and speculative play on storage”, Allied said.

According to Mr. Thomas Chasapis, Research Analyst with Allied Shipbroking, “another good example has been the Capesize market, where, despite the ongoing pandemic and general disruptions in most business activities, the average of the BCI – 5TC benchmark index has held above the US$ 20,000/day mark over the past two months. The asymmetrical distribution in cargo availability and the strong performance in key route created a different trajectory, in sharp disconnection with general macroeconomic trends. Opportunities exist in every status quo in the market. There is a lot of debate lately in respect to the direction the dry bulk market could take, both in the short and long run. With some sort of certainty, we can argue that since the onset of the pandemic, the general upward momentum of the past 2 years has been derailed. For a prolonged period of time, the market has been, in its majority, unable to sustain any clear direction. This fact has had a profound influence on the core fundamentals of the market which could well have self-nourishing an even heftier bearish attitude. This lack of direction, looks to have been, one of the most undervalued “hidden” risks, when operating amidst a tail-risk regime”.

Chasapis added that “being now more than six months since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak, have we witness any sort of balancing and/or robust trend restored? A good answer is that it depends, mostly on which angle you choose to look at things. In previous market view, we referred to whether the start of the pandemic had simultaneously meant the end of a mini cycle in the dry sector. Some indicators may well point towards this direction (to some degree at least). Current figures in asset price levels (both in newbuilding and secondhand markets), period charter market, the FFA market are all already or converging relatively close to their 5-year running average values. This fact can have multiple explanations. It may well be indicating that we are in a time of high uncertainty and volatility, with the rather “safer” approaches (like mean-reverting) dominating the market dynamics, which doesn’t necessarily mean that a “lusty” direction was (or is) currently shaping. It could also simply imply that sentiment holds that 2020 was the end of 5-yr mini cycle. My skepticism is whether, in a risk-reward approach, a potential “mini cycle” that may be already unraveling, will be truly similar (ceteris paribus) to the one that has just “expired”. In other words, are we “at the money” ….? “, Allied’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide